2 men found guilty of the murder of TSN employee Jonathan Gayle-West

Two men charged with the second-degree murder of TSN employee Jonathan Gayle-West, have been found guilty.

The 29-year-old from Oshawa was found dead with gunshot wounds in a crashed car near Islington Avenue and St. Andrews Boulevard on Dec. 12, 2018.

The pair, both 18 years old at the time of the shooting, were arrested in February 2019.

At TSN, Gayle-West worked on shows including SportsCentre with Jay and Dan, BarDown and with TSN 1050 radio.

He has been described as "ambitious" and "good-hearted" by his friends and colleagues.

The two men are set to appear in court on May 20 to set a date for sentencing.