Man arrested in Toronto hammer attack now facing terrorism-related charge

A man who was arrested in connection with the death of a 64-year-old woman in Toronto on Friday is now facing a terrorism-related charge.

Police said Tuesday that Saad Akhtar, 30, of Toronto had his charges updated to first-degree murder including terrorist activity.

The charge was updated because of a collaborative investigation with the RCMP's Integrated National Security Enforcement Team, police spokesperson Meaghan Gray told CBC News.

Police say the attack appears to be an isolated incident and there is no further known threat to the public.

Investigators did not say what led them to upgrade Akhtar's charge, except that "evidence was discovered" that "led investigators to believe the homicide may have been a terrorist-related offence."

The arrest stems from Friday evening, when police were called to the area of Sheppard Avenue and Havenview Road, east of McCowan Road, for a possible medical complaint.

They arrived to find a woman lying in the street, wounded. She was pronounced dead at the scene. The victim has been identified as 64-year-old Hang-Kam Annie Chiu of Scarborough.

Homicide Insp. Hank Idsinga said in a statement the Toronto Police Service is "committed to working with our partners … to ensure a successful outcome for this case."

"Today's announcement is a result of the good work that is done when the dedication of our members, the assistance of the public, and the involvement of our intelligence partners comes together to investigate an incident of national security," said RCMP Supt. Christopher deGale, in a statement.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 416-808-4200 or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers by calling 416-222-TIPS.