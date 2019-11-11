2 found critically hurt in midtown building died by murder-suicide, police say

Two people who died after they were found critically hurt in a highrise residential building in October died by murder-suicide, Toronto police say.

In a news release on Monday, police identified the woman and man who were found in critical condition in a unit at 141 Davisville Ave., near Yonge Street, on Oct. 26. Emergency crews were called to the unit at about 12:30 a.m. Both people died in hospital later.

On Monday, police revealed the cause of death of both people.

Bethelhem Geleta, 22, of Toronto, died by strangulation, an autopsy has revealed. When Geleta was found, she had no vital signs, police added.

Geleta is Toronto's 59th homicide victim of the year.

Aboma Daba, 30, of Toronto, was found suffering from obvious trauma.

At the time, police said their deaths were suspicious.

Const. Jenifferjit Sidhu, spokesperson for the Toronto Police Service, said in an email to CBC Toronto on Monday that police believe that Daba killed Geleta.

Sidhu said police are not commenting on the nature of the relationship between the two and she could not say whether a weapon was found at the scene.

In the release, police said: "The deaths are not being treated as suspicious. There are no outstanding suspects."

No other details were released.