Toronto man faces murder charges in Scarborough for double homicide

A man has been charged with two counts of second degree murder after two bodies were found inside a house in Scarborough.

Toronto police said they were called to a house at 15 Pin Lane, Scarborough, for "an unknown trouble" just before 8 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 5.



Officers entered the home and found the bodies of two people "with obvious signs of trauma." They were both pronounced dead at the scene and their deaths are being treated as suspicious.

Police have not disclosed the identity of the victims.

Kyle Sequeira, 26, of Toronto has since been arrested and charged with two counts of second degree murder.

He appeared in court at Old City Hall via video link at 10 a.m. on Monday.

Police have asked that anyone with information contact them at 416-808-7400 or anonymously on their Crime Stoppers line at 416-222-TIPS (8477). Information can also be submitted online at www.222tips.com.