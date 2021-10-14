Girl, 15, charged with 1st-degree murder in July death of Toronto teen Caden Francis

A 15-year-old girl has been charged with first-degree murder in the death of a Toronto teen in July.

Toronto police say the girl was arrested Wednesday in connection with the death of Caden Francis, 16, who died after a shooting in Scarborough.

The shooting happened on Antrim Crescent near Kennedy Road. Officers were called to the scene shortly after 6 p.m.

Police said at the time that officers found the boy suffering from serious injuries, and that bullet shell casings were located nearby.

Francis was rushed to hospital but died a short time later.

The girl's identity cannot be published in accordance with the Youth Criminal Justice Act.