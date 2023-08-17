Man, woman charged with murder after man found dead in Toronto apartment

Two people are charged with first-degree murder after a man was found dead in an apartment in Toronto a week ago.

Toronto police have identified the victim as Ahmed Hassan, 67, of Toronto. Ahmed is the city's 39th homicide victim of the year.

Hassan was found dead in a residential building unit in the area of Bellevue Crescent and Weston Road, near Lawrence Avenue West, on Aug. 9. Police had been called to the area at about 6:35 p.m.

In a news release on Wednesday, police said a 29-year-old man from Toronto was arrested and charged on Wednesday. He is due to appear in a Toronto courtroom on Thursday.

News of the arrest came a day after police said a 38-year-old Toronto woman was arrested and charged. She was due to appear in court on Tuesday.

Police have not said how Hassan died and they have not released a photo of him.