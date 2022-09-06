Peterborough man charged with murder after double shooting in north Toronto last month

A Peterborough man faces two charges in connection with a double shooting in north Toronto last month, police say.

The man, 31, was charged with second-degree murder and attempted murder. He was scheduled to appear at the Finch Avenue courthouse on Tuesday, according to Toronto police.

The shooting happened around 3:30 a.m. on Aug. 9 outside a social club located in the area of Lawrence Avenue West and Weston Road.

Gidid Mohamed, 27, was pronounced dead at the scene. A 37-year-old man was also shot and seriously injured, police said at the time.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact investigators or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers.