Man, 53, charged with 1st-degree murder in death of woman in Scarborough
A Toronto man has been charged with 1st-degree murder in connection with the death of a woman this past spring.
Police responded to medical call at a home in April; later investigated death as 'suspicious'
Toronto police say they responded to a medical call at a home in Scarborough around 11:30 a.m. on April 3.
Officers found 40-year-old Chiou-Shuang "Susan" Chen dead inside.
Investigators with the 42 Division carried out a "suspicious death investigation," with the help of the homicide unit, police said in a release Saturday.
The 53-year-old man was arrested Saturday and appeared in court at Old City Hall the same afternoon.
Chen's death marks Toronto's 44th homicide of the year.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 416-808-7400 or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers by calling 416-222-8477.
