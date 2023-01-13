Man faces 1st-degree murder charge for fatal shooting in Scarborough parking garage

A Toronto man faces a first-degree murder charge for a fatal shooting inside a Scarborough parking garage, police say.

The accused, 37, was expected to appear in court on Friday.

The shooting happened in the evening on Dec. 30, 2022, in the area of Birchmount Road and Sheppard Avenue East.

Police previously identified the victim as Gars-Ara Kourjakian, 34.

Officers arrived to find Kourjakian suffering from a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

In a news release, police thanked members of the public for their co-operation in the investigation.