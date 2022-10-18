Man charged with 2nd-degree murder in north Toronto shooting death of Osman Bangura

A Toronto man has been charged with second-degree murder in the fatal shooting of 28-year-old Osman Bangura earlier this month, police say.

The accused, 23, turned himself in on Tuesday, police said in a news release. He was scheduled to appear at the Toronto North courts on the same day.

Bangura was shot in the early afternoon on Oct. 6 outside of an apartment building on Needle Firway, near the corner of Jane Street and Finch Avenue West.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Bangura's kiling was the 54th homicide in Toronto this year.