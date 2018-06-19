Skip to Main Content
Murder charge laid in 2017 death of Jordan Buchner, shot outside Brampton nightclub

A 29-year-old man has been charged with second-degree murder in the death of Jordan Buchner, a 23-year-old shot and killed outside a Brampton nightclub last year.

29-year-old faces 2nd-degree murder charge, 32-year-old also charged for being 'accessory' to murder

CBC News ·
Jordan Buchner, 23, was shot and killed outside a Brampton lounge last year. (Peel Regional Police)

Peel police were called to Masta's Lounge night club on Orenda Road on April 15, 2017 for reports of a shooting.

It's there that they found Buchner, a Toronto man, with "obvious signs of trauma," they say. He died at the scene.

On Tuesday, a Brampton man was charged in Buchner's death. A 32-year-old Brampton man has also been charged with being an accessory to murder and firearms offences.

Both are expected to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Brampton Wednesday.

