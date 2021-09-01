2nd murder charge laid in case of body found in burning vehicle in Toronto

Toronto police have charged a second man with second-degree murder in connection with a man's body found in a burning vehicle last month.

Police were called to the vehicle fire near Steeles Avenue and Gordon Murison Lane around 6 a.m. on Aug. 14.

They found the remains of Johann Persaud, 40, of Toronto. Persaud's death has since been ruled a homicide.

In a news release, police said that on Wednesday, 36-year-old Toronto man Justin Sandassie surrendered to investigators at 42 Division. He was arrested and charged with second-degree murder, and was set to appear in court today.

Police also charged 36-year-old Dennis Singh in connection with the case earlier this week. Police say the two accused know one another.

Anyone with information is being asked to contact investigators.