Man charged with 1st-degree murder in stabbing death of Khalid Jama, 26, in Etobicoke

Toronto police say they have charged a man with first-degree murder in connection to a fatal stabbing in Etobicoke last month.

The violent encounter occurred shortly before midnight on Sept. 29 in the area of John Garland Boulevard and Martin Grove Road.

The victim was identified as Khalid Jama, 26.

The accused, a 26-year-old man from Toronto, was arrested and charged. He is scheduled to appear in court on Wednesday.

Investigators appealed for anyone with potentially useful information about the stabbing to contact Toronto police or to leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers.