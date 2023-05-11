Toronto man charged with 2nd-degree murder in fatal shooting at Etobicoke condo

A Toronto man has been arrested and charged with second-degree murder after a woman was fatally shot inside an Etobicoke condo building, police said Thursday.

The 34-year-old accused was scheduled to appear at a bail hearing later today, police said in a news release.

Officers were initially called to the building at Manitoba Street and Legion Road North just after 4:30 a.m. Wednesday for a reports of "unknown trouble."

Security had received calls from residents who said they heard a "violent interaction followed by the sound of a loud bang," according to police.

Security guards were able to find the woman and tried to resuscitate her, but she was later pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said they are not publicly identifying the victim at this time.

Witnesses reported seeing a man running from the scene shortly after the loud bang was heard.