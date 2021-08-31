Police lay 2nd-degree murder charge in connection with body found in burning vehicle

Toronto police have charged a man with second-degree murder after a man's body was found in a burning vehicle earlier this month.

Police were called to the vehicle fire near Steeles Avenue and Gordon Murison Lane around 6 a.m. on Aug. 14.

They found the remains of Johann Persaud, 40, of Toronto. Persaud's death has since been ruled a homicide.

On Monday, police issued a warrant for the arrest of Dennis Singh, 36, in connection with the case. He is now in custody, and was scheduled to appear in court Tuesday.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact investigators.