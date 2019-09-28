Police seek 4 suspects after multiple shots hit Brampton townhouse complex

Peel Regional Police are searching for four suspects after multiple shots were fired into a townhouse complex in Brampton overnight Saturday.

Police were called to the area of Balmoral Drive around midnight for a report of loud bangs.

At 1:54 a.m. a resident arrived home to find a bullet hole inside their residence.

When police arrived they found more shell casings.

"A total of 17 shell casings were located, 12 of rounds struck the rear of the house and neighbouring property," a release sent out by police said, adding they believe the shooting was targeted.

There were no injuries.

All four suspects were wearing dark clothing and hoodies and were armed with multiple handguns, police say.

They were seen leaving around midnight in a newer model, indigo blue Dodge Caravan.

Anyone with information is being asked to contact police.