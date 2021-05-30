Multiple people injured in Mississauga, Ont., shooting, Peel police say
Victims transported to hospitals in 'various conditions,' police say
Multiple people have been injured in a shooting in Mississauga, Ont., on Saturday, Peel Regional Police said.
Officers said they responded to reports of a shooting in the area of Glen Erin Drive and The Collegeway just before 7:30 p.m. ET.
Police said all victims have been transported to hospitals in "various conditions." They did not confirm the number of victims.
No suspect description has been released.
More to come
SHOOTING:<br>- Glen Erin Dr/The Collegeway, <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Mississauga?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Mississauga</a><br>- Multiple victims have been shot<br>- All transported to GTA hospitals in various conditions<br>- Media officer, <a href="https://twitter.com/OfficerMarttini?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@OfficerMarttini</a>, attending scene. ETA approx. 90 minutes.<br>- C/R at 7:19 p.m.<br>- PR21-0187183—@PeelPolice