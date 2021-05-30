Skip to Main Content
Multiple people injured in Mississauga, Ont., shooting, Peel police say

Multiple people have been injured in a shooting in Mississauga, Ont., on Saturday, Peel Regional Police said.

Victims transported to hospitals in 'various conditions,' police say

Officers said they responded to reports of a shooting in the area of Glen Erin Drive and The Collegeway in Mississauga, Ont., just before 7:30 p.m. ET. (Jeremy Cohn/CBC)

Officers said they responded to reports of a shooting in the area of Glen Erin Drive and The Collegeway just before 7:30 p.m. ET.

Police said all victims have been transported to hospitals in "various conditions." They did not confirm the number of victims.

No suspect description has been released. 

More to come

