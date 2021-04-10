Multiple arrests at Mississauga demonstration in response to SIU clearing police in killing of Ejaz Choudry

Multiple people have been arrested at a demonstration in response to Ontario's police watchdog's ruling to not lay criminal charges against police in the death of Ejaz Choudry, a 62-year-old man with schizophrenia who was shot and killed by Peel Regional Police last summer.

Choudry's family and community members gathered in Mississauga on Saturday around 1 p.m. outside his apartment building, at the intersection of Morning Star Drive and Goreway Drive, where he was killed while in crisis.

Ahead of the planned demonstration, Peel police in a tweet Saturday morning recognized people's right to peacefully protest.

A few hours later, they tweeted that demonstrators were occupying the roadway of the intersection of Morning Star Drive and Goreway Drive. They encouraged drivers to use alternate routes.

At 4:30 p.m., however, they said demonstrators were trying to "push through police safety lines."

UPDATE:<br>- Arrests have been made for various offences<br>- Criminal offences will not be tolerated and those committing criminal acts will be held accountable —@PeelPolice

"For the safety of all involved and those in the community, this is no longer considered a peaceful gathering," they said, tweeting shortly after that arrests had been made for various offences at the gathering.

Spokesperson for Peel police Akhil Mooken could not say how many people were arrested or if anyone had been charged.

He said there are no further updates at this time and that police will tweet out any more information they receive.

The demonstration was organized by the Malton People's Movement, a group that was formed in response to Choudry's death, to fight against police brutality and support families of those killed or injured by police.