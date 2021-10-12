Man dead, woman critically injured, 3 others hurt in crash near High Park in Toronto

A man is dead, a woman is critically injured and three others are hurt in a crash involving several vehicles near High Park in Toronto Tuesday evening, police say.

The crash happened on Spring Road and Parkside Drive, north of The Queensway. Police were called to the scene at about 4:40 p.m.

Police said the man was pronounced dead at the scene.

A woman and a man were taken to a trauma centre, with the woman in life-threatening condition and the man in serious but non-life-threatening condition, according to Toronto paramedics. Two other people who were slightly hurt were taken to a local hospital.

The crash caused air bags to deploy, police said.

Parkside Drive is closed from Lake Shore Boulevard West to High Park Boulevard. Police are urging motorists to avoid the area.