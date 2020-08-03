Woman, child seriously injured after crash involving a coach bus in North York
Dashcam video shows speeding car hitting median before crashing into other vehicles
A woman and a child were seriously injured after a multi-vehicle crash in North York on Sunday night.
Crews were called to Allen Road and Kennard Avenue, south of Finch Avenue West, just after 6 p.m.
When officers arrived, they found a car with its front-end under a coach bus.
Jonathan Wu, a witness, said he was stopped at the intersection of Allen and Rimrock roads when he saw from his sideview mirror a car coming in his direction.
Wu said the driver "hits the island right beside me, hits the sign post," then he saw the driver "continue going forward, losing control and smashing into the coach bus."
Wu caught part of the crash on his dashboard camera.
Paramedics took a woman and a child to hospital with serious injuries.
Northbound lanes of Allen Road are closed at Rimrock Road as police continue to investigate.
COLLISION: (UPDATE)<br>William Allen Rd & Kennard Ave<br>- police o/s<br>- <a href="https://twitter.com/TorontoMedics?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@TorontoMedics</a> advised transporting an adult female and child to hospital with serious injuries<br>- awaiting heavy tow to arrive<br>- ROAD CLOSURE: N/B Allen Rd at Rimrock Rd<br>- expect delays in area<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/GO1441896?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#GO1441896</a><br>^al—@TPSOperations