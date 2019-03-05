1 dead, 1 in serious condition after multi-vehicle crash in Caledon

One person is dead and one person has been seriously injured after a multi-vehicle crash in Caledon Tuesday morning, Peel paramedics say.

Emergency crews were called to the scene, at Hurontario Street near King Street, shortly after 9 a.m. Tuesday.

Provincial Constable Iryna Nebogatova says the crash involved three vehicles.

"In this situation the damage is quite extensive," says Const. Nebogatova.

One person, a male in his 20s, was pronounced dead at the scene. Another man in his 50s was transported to a local hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries, according to Peel paramedics.

The OPP's technical collision and investigation unit have responded and are trying to determine the cause of the crash.

Hurontario Street has been closed between King Street and Old School Road, according to the OPP. They advise people to stay away from the area, as roads will be closed for several hours.