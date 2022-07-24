3 people taken to hospital following multi-vehicle collision on Gardiner Expressway
Collision occurred just before 11:30 a.m., police say
Three people were taken to hospital following a multi-vehicle collision on the Gardiner Expressway, Toronto EMS say.
Just before 11:30 a.m., emergency services were called to the area of the Gardiner Expressway and Grand Avenue.
According to EMS, two of those injured — a woman and a male — were transported to a trauma centre. Both are in serious but stable condition.
The third person was taken to a local hospital.
Police say the collision occurred in the eastbound lanes and motorists should consider alternate routes.
COLLISION:<br>Gardiner XWY + Grand Av<br>11:28am<br>- In the eastbound lanes<br>- Multiple vehicles involved<br>- Unknown injuries<br>- Police are on scene with <a href="https://twitter.com/TorontoMedics?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@TorontoMedics</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/Toronto_Fire?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@Toronto_Fire</a><br>- Consider alternate routes of travel at this time<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/GO1416058?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#GO1416058</a><br>^lb <a href="https://t.co/0zKymlmf7F">pic.twitter.com/0zKymlmf7F</a>—@TPSOperations