Toronto

3 people taken to hospital following multi-vehicle collision on Gardiner Expressway

Three people were taken to hospital following a multiple-vehicle collision on the Gardiner Expressway, Toronto EMS say.

Collision occurred just before 11:30 a.m., police say

Just before 11:30 a.m., emergency services were called to the area of the Gardiner Expressway and Grand Avenue. (Toronto Police Service)

Just before 11:30 a.m., emergency services were called to the area of the Gardiner Expressway and Grand Avenue.

According to EMS, two of those injured — a woman and a male — were transported to a trauma centre. Both are in serious but stable condition.

The third person was taken to a local hospital.

Police say the collision occurred in the eastbound lanes and motorists should consider alternate routes.

