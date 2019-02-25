Skip to Main Content
Crash involving at least 20 vehicles shuts down Highway 400 in Barrie
A crash in near whiteout conditions involving at least 20 vehicles has closed a stretch of Highway 400 in Barrie, according to Ontario Provincial Police.

Highway 400 closed in both directions between Mapleview Drive to Innisfil Beach Road

The pileup involves a fuel tanker truck and several vehicles 'jammed up' together, according to Sgt. Kerry Schmidt, spokesperson for the Ontario Provincial Police's highway safety division. (Sgt. Kerry Schmidt/Ontario Provincial Police)

The major highway north of Toronto is closed in both directions between Mapleview Drive and Innisfil Beach Road. 

No major injuries are reported, fire officials say.

OPP say there is a major backup of traffic, and drivers should avoid the area. 

Sgt. Kerry Schmidt, spokesperson for OPP's highway safety division, said the collision includes a fuel tanker truck and vehicles "jammed up" together. 

"This is going to be a bit of a mess getting this cleaned up," Schmidt said in a tweet from the scene.

"We are going to try to figure out what needs to happen first. It's going to be some time."

Several tow trucks are on the scene. Debris is strewn across the highway.

South Simcoe Police said in a tweet that there is zero visibility in the nearby area. The OPP is recommending that motorists stay off the roads in Simcoe County.

A Barrie Transit bus is now in the area to provide shelter and warmth to people stranded by the collision.

