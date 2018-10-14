Family searches for dog feared stolen in west-end break and enter

A family in Toronto's west end says they have been searching every day for their seven-year-old Yorkshire Terrier that went missing almost two weeks ago.

Monica Niemkiewicz and her mother, Ana Valenzuela, say they believe Muffy was stolen from their Islington Avenue and Westway-area home when it was broken into on Oct. 3.

"She loves us, and we love her," Niemkiewicz told CBC Toronto. "She's grown up in this home, and we just need her back."

Ana Valenzuela, left, and Monica Niemkiewicz believe Muffy was stolen from their home when it was broken into on Oct. 3. (Chris Langenzarde/CBC)

Const. Allyson Douglas-Cook says the dog was in the home when the family left, but once they returned, they noticed that Muffy and several other items were missing.

"It can be assumed that the dog has been taken as well," she added. "We are investigating just to find out exactly what may have happened, and we're trying to find this dog."

Dog likely didn't run away, family says

Douglas-Cook noted that it's unusual for a dog to be taken in a break and enter, but the family says they don't believe that Muffy ran away.

"At most she would have gone to the neighbours and come back as soon as she heard us screaming for her," Niemkiewicz said.

Valenzuela also said she noticed the day after the break in that Muffy's leash was also taken.

The family is offering up a $2,000 reward for Muffy's safe return has put out hundreds of flyers so far. (Chris Langenzarde/CBC)

The family has put out hundreds of flyers and are offering up a $2,000 reward for her safe return.

They are also pleading to Muffy's captors for her return.

"Please have some compassion. Return her please," Niemkiewicz said. "That's a life, and this is her family."