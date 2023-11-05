2 MTO workers seriously injured after being hit on Highway 400: OPP
Driver, passenger in other vehicle involved also injured and taken to hospital
Ontario Provincial Police say two workers with the Ontario Ministry of Transportation (MTO) were seriously injured after being struck by a driver in Bradford, Ont., Sunday morning.
OPP say they were called to a collision on Highway 400 southbound and 5th Line at around 7 a.m.
Two MTO workers who were standing outside of a "blocker truck" to divert traffic for a separate collision, were hit by a driver, according to police.
"A passenger vehicle entered into the road closure of a collision scene," OPP said in a post on X, formerly Twitter.
Officers say the vehicle struck one of the MTO trucks on scene.
Both workers were taken to a trauma centre with serious injuries. The driver and passenger in the other vehicle involved were also taken to a hospital with unknown injuries.
The highway stretch remains closed as police investigate. Police say it is not known at the time when it will reopen to traffic.