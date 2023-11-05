2 MTO workers seriously injured after being hit on Highway 400: OPP

Ontario Provincial Police say two workers with the Ontario Ministry of Transportation (MTO) were seriously injured after being struck by a driver in Bradford, Ont., Sunday morning.

OPP say they were called to a collision on Highway 400 southbound and 5th Line at around 7 a.m.

Two MTO workers who were standing outside of a "blocker truck" to divert traffic for a separate collision, were hit by a driver, according to police.

"A passenger vehicle entered into the road closure of a collision scene," OPP said in a post on X, formerly Twitter.

Officers say the vehicle struck one of the MTO trucks on scene.

Both workers were taken to a trauma centre with serious injuries. The driver and passenger in the other vehicle involved were also taken to a hospital with unknown injuries.

The highway stretch remains closed as police investigate. Police say it is not known at the time when it will reopen to traffic.