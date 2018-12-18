Commuters and residents strolling by the Metro Toronto Convention Centre got a surprise last Monday by a face-lift on the building's Front Street exterior.

Eight large, vivid pieces of artwork now grace the walls. It's the centre's version of a holiday display — one that will eventually be auctioned off for the Daily Bread Food Bank in Toronto.

"We just wanted to do something different. We wanted people to go about their daily commute and look up and see something that they wouldn't expect to see," MTCC marketing director Christine Tse said.

The auction is held online and ends December 23. Bidding on the pieces starts at $50. As of Tuesday, most have reached the $1,000 mark.

The pieces themselves are all creations of artists with diverse backgrounds — and influences.

'Une Connection is an abstract visual representation of diversity and integration expressed in the context of holiday traditions,' the auction description reads. (Submitted)

Une Connection is created by Gabrielle Lasporte who immigrated to Canada from Lyon, France at age 8.

'Crystal Marsh enfolds the viewer in a dazzling realm: a supernatural meeting place for transitory contemplation,' MTCC says. (Submitted)

Crystal Marsh is the work of Diana Lynn VanderMeulen. Her work is inspired by magic realism and German Idealism.

'The northern lights in Ojibway are called Wawatay and are seen when the people of the land are living in a good way,' the artist writes. (Submitted)

Northern Light is painted by Ojibway artist Patrick Hunter whose art is influenced by the hometown of Red Lake, Ontario.

"Swirly Cherga combines colour and movement to represent the flux of life, and the connections between various people in our community." -Flips BSC (Submitted)

Swirly Cherga is the work of Bulgarian-born, Toronto-based artist Flips BSC.

"This piece sheds light on what it takes for newcomers to truly feel a sense of belonging in Canada." - Romana Kassam (Submitted)

.Salt.Wounds. is Romana Kassam's creation. Kassam examines ideas around inclusivity, feminism and equality.

"There are few notions in life that are as ubiquitous as love; regardless of your race, gender, sexual preference, religion or social status, love is the one thing that can connect us all. This piece acts as a bold reminder to sift through the noise and focus on what really matters," artist Benjamin Johnson says. (Submitted)

LOVE is the handiwork of South-African raised Benjamin Johnston who draws inspiration from cultural nuances.

"Now more than ever is the time to engage with one another and share in the beauty of our cultural differences," Vivian Rosas said. (Submitted)

Good Tidings was created by Vivian Rosas, a Latinx illustrator and designer, who explores themes of feminism, empowerment and diversity.

"Growing up there was always one of these Chinese lion costumes kicking around some corner of the house. I chose this nostalgic favourite to illustrate what the holidays mean for me as a person of the Chinese diaspora," Dylan Glenn writes. (Submitted)

Chinese Lion, Burning Bright was painted by Dylan Glynn, a painter born in Toronto to immigrant parents from Hong Kong and Ireland. He is known for his use of figures and colours.