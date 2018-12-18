These massive pieces of art to be auctioned off for charity
Artwork mirrors Toronto's multiculturalism, organizer says
Commuters and residents strolling by the Metro Toronto Convention Centre got a surprise last Monday by a face-lift on the building's Front Street exterior.
Eight large, vivid pieces of artwork now grace the walls. It's the centre's version of a holiday display — one that will eventually be auctioned off for the Daily Bread Food Bank in Toronto.
"We just wanted to do something different. We wanted people to go about their daily commute and look up and see something that they wouldn't expect to see," MTCC marketing director Christine Tse said.
The auction is held online and ends December 23. Bidding on the pieces starts at $50. As of Tuesday, most have reached the $1,000 mark.
The pieces themselves are all creations of artists with diverse backgrounds — and influences.
Une Connection is created by Gabrielle Lasporte who immigrated to Canada from Lyon, France at age 8.
Crystal Marsh is the work of Diana Lynn VanderMeulen. Her work is inspired by magic realism and German Idealism.
Northern Light is painted by Ojibway artist Patrick Hunter whose art is influenced by the hometown of Red Lake, Ontario.
Swirly Cherga is the work of Bulgarian-born, Toronto-based artist Flips BSC.
.Salt.Wounds. is Romana Kassam's creation. Kassam examines ideas around inclusivity, feminism and equality.
LOVE is the handiwork of South-African raised Benjamin Johnston who draws inspiration from cultural nuances.
Good Tidings was created by Vivian Rosas, a Latinx illustrator and designer, who explores themes of feminism, empowerment and diversity.
Chinese Lion, Burning Bright was painted by Dylan Glynn, a painter born in Toronto to immigrant parents from Hong Kong and Ireland. He is known for his use of figures and colours.
With files from Jasmin Seputis