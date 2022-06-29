A GTA man is demanding to know why he's on the hook for thousands of dollars worth of damage to his vehicle, even though security video clearly shows a mover's truck slamming into it two weeks ago.

The collision happened on June 17 as Matthew Pugsley was moving from Oshawa to an apartment in Etobicoke. The apartment building's surveillance video shows the large yellow moving truck that had been parked next to his vehicle ramming the side of his car, stopping, then taking off.

"I tried calling the company and I am getting absolutely no help," Pugsley told CBC News.

"They're directing me to a different company and no one will take responsibility for the accident." The firm, GetMovers Canada, says it "cannot be responsible" for the damage to Pugsley's car because the truck in question belongs to a subcontractor.

Pugsley said he hired the movers because he'd been in accident, was on crutches and couldn't do it himself. He said the move itself went smoothly but after the movers left, the superintendent notified him that the building's security cameras showed they hit his car as they drove off.

"I thought it was going to be a scratch or something on the side," Pugsley said.

"[But] the side mirror wasn't only off, it was smashed, and there was metal from where the hood is to the door that was actually ripped. The hood latch was broken, the door going down the side was all bent in."

He said he estimates the damage will cost around $10,000 and is waiting to see how much of it his insurance will cover.

Pugsley said after calling GetMovers, he phoned the driver who actually did the job. He said the man told him he would pay for the damage if Pugsley would send him the video of him hitting his car.

"He said he didn't feel it and he wanted to see the video and didn't want to go through insurance. [He] wanted to pay for it privately," Pugsley said.

He said he sent the driver the video, but hasn't heard back.

"There was absolutely no doubt in my mind he knew he hit me and then left the scene."

After taking the car to the collision centre to report the accident, Pugsley said he was required to provide a license plate number for the truck, which he didn't have. He said the plate number was not visible on the video.

After days of emailing and calling the driver and GetMovers Canada to get a plate number, Pugsley said he could not get an answer.

In a statement to CBC News, GetMovers Canada said it is "cooperating with a client on this issue," adding that the truck involved does not belong to them, but to Northern Fleet Transport — a subcontractor.

The moving company said that in its terms and conditions, GetMovers Canada states it can use subcontractors, if needed, to complete a job.

"We provided the client with all information regarding the subcontractor, including the contact phone numbers and the details. As it was not our truck, we do not have the car's plate numbers involved in the accident," the statement reads.

"We would be happy to assist with any further investigation by police or insurance if needed. But we cannot be responsible for the incident as this would be the responsibility of the truck driver and the subcontractor company involved in the incident."

Toronto police confirmed to CBC News that an investigation into the incident is underway.

Meanwhile, Pugsley wants to warn others to be careful about who they hire to help them move.

"Take pictures of the plates; make sure you know who's coming; ask if it's subcontracted."