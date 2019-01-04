Toronto residents are now owners of 1,222 acres of cemetery land after court ruling

A court victory for a group of citizens means 10 cemeteries in Toronto have now become public land.

"I have to pinch myself every morning when I wake up to say 'Yes, we really were vindicated,"' said Margot Boyd, who heads the group Friends of Toronto Public Cemeteries.

Boyd and her group have been locked in a long legal battle, arguing that the current trustees of the land, Mount Pleasant Group of Cemeteries (MPGC), shouldn't have ownership.

And on New Year's Eve, Ontario's Superior Court of Justice gave this group a win.

"I couldn't believe it, it was just this elation," Boyd said.

Judge rules board members were appointed invalidly

Boyd and roughly 100 other citizens, including city councillor Kristyn Wong-Tam (Ward 13 Toronto Centre​), who's been participating as a private citizen, launched their battle against MPGC roughly five years ago.

But for Boyd, this fight was slightly more personal.

Her great-great-great grandfather was the Attorney General in 1826, who helped establish the cemetery as a public trust, with public oversight. The land was established as a non-denominational cemetery for rich and poor alike — which was hard to find at the time.

Margot Boyd heads the group Friends of Toronto Public Cemeteries. The group launched a legal battle five years ago to place Mount Pleasant Cemeteries back in the hands of the public. (James Morrison/CBC )

But for the past few decades, MPGC has been operating more like a private corporation, and declared they were a commercial privately owned cemetery, overseen by a private board.

Although MPGC originally only governed the Mount Pleasant Cemetery, ownership grew to include 10 cemeteries across GTA, covering 1,222 acres of land, where approximately 600,000 people are buried.

Their board also operates four crematoria, 14 mausoleums and five visitation centres — and it's been profiting from those facilities.

"Decisions [were] being made behind closed doors, where the community should have been consulted," Boyd said.

Until this court ruling, MPGC oversaw Mount Pleasant Cemetery and nine others, as well as several facilities. (James Morrison/CBC )

Judge Sean Dunphy in his ruling said:

The land is a public trust, and should be governed by a board consisting of members from the public. The current directors and members of MGCP weren't validly appointed.

Operating funeral centres and crematoria goes beyond their governing rights. The trust prohibits the group from using the land for anything other than "places for burial of the dead."

He also ruled that public elections will need to be held to appoint a new board.

The land also falls under the Charities Accounting Act, which means a specific part of the government has governing authority over it, and the board must follow a strict set of rules and regulations.

Although Boyd's group called for an investigation into MGCP's finances, the judge said in his ruling there are no allegations to suggest funds have gone missing or have been misappropriated.

'It's been an uphill battle'

The court ruling means the public will have a say in how the land is managed, which ultimately means transparency and accountability, according Friends of Toronto Public Cemeteries member Pamela Taylor.

"Ultimately we know that the philosophy underlying it will be for the public's benefit," said Taylor, who is also a lawyer in Toronto.

"We've taken a lot of criticism, it's been an uphill battle."

'It’s been a very difficult job to try to get to the truth,' said Pamela Taylor, who's a Toronto lawyer and member of Friends of Toronto Public Cemeteries. (James Morrison/CBC)

Boyd says there's still a long road ahead now that the land is public, and the legislature needs to be updated to keep it that way. But for now, she says, it's a start.

"It means that they cannot close the gates," Boyd said.

MPGC planned to donate portion of land to the city

The legal battle paused a deal that was in progress between MPGC and the city.

The group had been in the process of donating nine hectares of land in an unused portion of York Cemetery, near Yonge Street and Sheppard Avenue, located in a ravine with a creek running through it.

This part of York Cemetery, in North York, was to be donated to the city for use as a public park. But an ongoing lawsuit has all but scuttled that plan. (Mike Smee/CBC News)

In a statement, The Mount Pleasant Group of Cemeteries said "These court proceedings pertain to several pieces of Special Act legislation; the most pertinent pieces to the case being between 150 — 170 years old."

"We are disappointed in the court's ruling."

MPGC says it plans to appeal the court's decision.