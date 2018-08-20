Skip to Main Content
Motorcyclist alive after flipping over car in dramatic crash
A motorcyclist is lucky to be alive after a high-speed collision into a car in Toronto's east end Monday morning.

CBC News ·
Dashcam video of the crash shows a motorcyclist flipping several times in the air after hitting a car at a Toronto intersection Monday morning. (SaveManMedia/YouTube)

Dashcam video of the incident uploaded online shows the motorcyclist speeding through Queen Street E and Coxwell Avenue around 7:30 a.m.

Upon colliding with a white car, the motorcyclist launches into the air and flips multiple times before landing on the street.

Toronto police say the motorcyclist, who is believed to be a man in his late 20s or early 30s, was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. 

