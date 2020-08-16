Motorcylist, 30, dead following crash on Highway 403 in Mississauga

One man has died following a crash between a motorcycle and a car in Mississauga early Sunday morning, Ontario Provincial Police say.

According to OPP Sgt. Dan Hunter, police received a call around 2:10 a.m. of a crash on Highway 403 near Hurontario Street.

Hunter said the motorcyclist struck the back of a four-door Sedan.

The victim has since been identified as 30-year-old Joseph Cattani. He was pronounced dead on scene.

Police say there were reports of high speed prior to the crash.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 1-888-310-1122.