Motorcylist, 30, dead following crash on Highway 403 in Mississauga
One man has died following a crash between a motorcycle and a car in Mississauga early Sunday morning, Ontario Provincial Police say.
According to OPP Sgt. Dan Hunter, police received a call around 2:10 a.m. of a crash on Highway 403 near Hurontario Street.
Hunter said the motorcyclist struck the back of a four-door Sedan.
The victim has since been identified as 30-year-old Joseph Cattani. He was pronounced dead on scene.
Police say there were reports of high speed prior to the crash.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 1-888-310-1122.