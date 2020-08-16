Skip to Main Content
Motorcylist, 30, dead following crash on Highway 403 in Mississauga
One man has died following a crash between a motorcycle and a car in Mississauga early Sunday morning, Ontario Provincial Police say. 

Man has been identified by police as Joseph Cattani

OPP released this photo of the motorcycle following the fatal collision. (OPP Highway Safety Division/Twitter)

According to OPP Sgt. Dan Hunter, police received a call around 2:10 a.m. of a crash on Highway 403 near Hurontario Street. 

Hunter said the motorcyclist struck the back of a four-door Sedan. 

The victim has since been identified as 30-year-old Joseph Cattani. He was pronounced dead on scene. 

Police say there were reports of high speed prior to the crash. 

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 1-888-310-1122.

