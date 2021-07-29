Motorcylist in his 20s killed in Etobicoke crash

A motorcyclist in his 20s has died in a collision with another vehicle in Etobicoke on Thursday, Toronto police say.

The crash happened around 4 p.m. near Jutland Road and Kipling Avenue, Const. Ed Parks told CBC News.

The man was pronounced dead on scene, he said.

Kipling Avenue is closed in both directions between Jutland Road and Norseman Street as Toronto Police's traffic services team investigates.