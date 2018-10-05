Motorcyclist dies after crash in Toronto's west-end

A man is dead after a Friday evening crash between a car and a motorcycle in Toronto's west end, Toronto police say.

Emergency crews were called to the scene near Scarlett Road and Lawrence Avenue W. for reports of a rider lying on a roadway with a severe injury after a collision.

Police said shortly after 7 p.m. that the man was without vital signs and that CPR was in progress.

However, the motorcyclist was pronounced dead on scene minutes later.

Roads are likely to be closed for a few hours, and the collision will be reconstructed, police said.

Motorists are asked to avoid the area.