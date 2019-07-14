Motorcyclist in his 20s seriously injured in Scarborough crash

A motorcyclist in his 20s suffered serious leg injuries in a crash in Scarborough on Sunday, police and paramedics say.

The crash occurred east of the intersection of Lawrence Avenue E. and Victoria Park Avenue, according to Const. David Hopkinson, spokesperson for the Toronto Police Service. Officers were called to the scene at 1:15 p.m.

The rider was thrown from the motorcycle, he said.

Paramedics took the motorcyclist in serious but non-life-threatening condition to a trauma centre, Kris Staley, acting superintendent for Toronto Paramedic Services, told CBC Toronto.

Police have closed roads in the area as they investigate.