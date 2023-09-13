Motorcyclist wanted in hit and run of cyclist in Toronto bike lane, police say

A violent hit and run of a cyclist last month in Toronto was captured on dash cam video and now police are hoping the public will help them track down the person responsible.

Toronto police have released an image of a motorcyclist who they say hit a cyclist in a bike lane on Aug. 25.

Police were called to the scene on Dundas Street East just east of River Street about 11:45 p.m. That's where they say a motorcyclist going eastbound on Dundas Street East hit a cyclist, seriously injuring him. The motorcyclist then fled the scene, continuing eastbound, police say.

Police said in a news release on Wednesday that the motorcycle was black and silver in colour and the motorcyclist was wearing a yellow flip shield helmet.

Dashboard camera video captured the incident from two angles, says the lawyer for the victim.

Motorcyclist 'cut off' cyclist before hit and run: lawyer

David Shellnutt, managing partner of The Biking Lawyer LLP, lawyers for injured cyclists, said on Wednesday there appears to have been an interaction before the hit and run, judging from video taken from a rear camera of a passing motorist. Shellnut adds the motorcyclist was driving without a licence plate.

"The motorcyclist cut off our client and he gestured to him his displeasure. And that really set this person off," Shellnutt said.

"Then, you can see from the rear footage, him yelling at the cyclist and pointing at him."

David Shellnutt, managing partner of The Biking Lawyer LLP and lawyer for injured cyclist, said there appears to have been an interaction before the hit and run, judging from video taken from a rear camera of a passing motorist. (CBC)

Shellnutt said video taken from a front camera of a passing motorist shows the actual collision.

"And then from the front footage, he goes into the cycling lane after our client and hits him," he said.

Shellnutt said the front view video also shows the motorcyclist racing into the bike lane and coming up beside the cyclist.

"We think you can see him hitting him physically, our client goes down, you see the motorcyclist look behind, confirming that the person did go down and then he speeds off into the night."

The cyclist asked not to be identified. A motorist provided first aid to him when he was lying on the ground after being struck, Shellnut said.

"Our client was taken to hospital and was there for an extended period of time. There's a clavicle fracture and spinal fractures as well. Thankfully, they are home now, but there is a long road to recovery here."

The motorcyclist was riding with a white helmet beside him. Police and Shellnutt said they are hoping someone will be able to recognize him..

Shellnut also called on the motorcyclist to surrender to police.

Our cyclist client we believe was intentionally hit by this motorcyclist who <a href="https://twitter.com/TorontoPolice?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@TorontoPolice</a> are trying to identify. The cyclist was seriously injured. Please share widely and report to police: <a href="https://t.co/YBJYNHX0aN">https://t.co/YBJYNHX0aN</a> <a href="https://t.co/KOpIDFSsN4">pic.twitter.com/KOpIDFSsN4</a> —@TheBikingLawyer