Motorcyclist hurt in east end hit-and-run collision
Truck driver involved in the collision left the scene, police said
A motorcyclist was injured on Friday during a collision with a garbage truck in the city's east end, Toronto police said.
The driver of the garbage truck then left the scene near St. Clair Avenue E and O'Connor Drive.
Paramedics received reports of the collision just before 8 a.m. The motorbike driver, a man believed to be in his 20s, was side-swiped by the truck driver, police said.
The victim suffered minor injuries and was taken to a local hospital.
Police are investigating the collision, and could not say if the truck driver was a City of Toronto employee.
