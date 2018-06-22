Skip to Main Content
Motorcyclist hurt in east end hit-and-run collision

A male motorcyclist was taken to hospital on Friday after being hit by the driver of a garbage truck in the city's east end.

Truck driver involved in the collision left the scene, police said

The motorbike driver, a man believed to be in his 20s, was taken to hospital with minor injuries. (Gian-Paolo Mendoza/CBC)

A motorcyclist was injured on Friday during a collision with a garbage truck in the city's east end, Toronto police said. 

The driver of the garbage truck then left the scene near St. Clair Avenue E and O'Connor Drive. 

Paramedics received reports of the collision just before 8 a.m. The motorbike driver, a man believed to be in his 20s, was side-swiped by the truck driver, police said. 

The victim suffered minor injuries and was taken to a local hospital. 

Police are investigating the collision, and could not say if the truck driver was a City of Toronto employee. 

