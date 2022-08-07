Motorcyclist, pedestrian possibly critically injured in Scarborough crash

Two men were taken to hospital with potentially life-threatening injuries after a motorcyclist hit a pedestrian in Scarborough early Sunday.

The collision happened on Kennedy Road, near Merrian Road, south of Eglinton Avenue East. Toronto police were called to the scene at about 4:10 a.m.

Police said a motorcyclist struck a pedestrian.

Toronto paramedics said they took the motorcyclist and pedestrian, both men, to hospital with possibly critical injuries. Their current condition is not known.

Police closed Kennedy Road from Merrian Road to Corvette Avenue as officers investigated the collision.