Motorcyclist dead after crash with transit bus in Mississauga, police say
Crash happened in the area of Mavis Road and Novo Star Drive
A man has died following a crash in Mississauga between a transit vehicle and a motorcycle, Peel Regional Police say.
The crash happened in the area of Mavis Road and Novo Star Drive, south of Derry Road. Police were called to the scene about 1:40 p.m.
Const. Kyle Villers, spokesperson for Peel Regional Police, said the motorcyclist was taken to hospital, where he died of his injuries.
Villers said a MiWay bus and the motorcycle were both travelling northbound on Mavis Road when the motorcycle struck the back of the bus. The collision occurred when the motorcycle was making a left turn, he said.
UPDATE: <br>- Injured party transported to hopsital, level of injury still unknown<br>- Initial call recieved at 1:39pm<br>- Mavis closed in all directions—@PeelPolice
Mavis Road is closed from Derry Road to Highway 401 as officers investigate.
