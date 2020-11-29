Motorcyclist dead after crash with transit bus in Mississauga, police say

A man has died following a crash in Mississauga between a transit vehicle and a motorcycle, Peel Regional Police say.

The crash happened in the area of Mavis Road and Novo Star Drive, south of Derry Road. Police were called to the scene about 1:40 p.m.

Const. Kyle Villers, spokesperson for Peel Regional Police, said the motorcyclist was taken to hospital, where he died of his injuries.

Villers said a MiWay bus and the motorcycle were both travelling northbound on Mavis Road when the motorcycle struck the back of the bus. The collision occurred when the motorcycle was making a left turn, he said.

Mavis Road is closed from Derry Road to Highway 401 as officers investigate.