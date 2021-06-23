Motorcyclist, 31, in life-threatening condition after crash on Highway 401 in Oshawa

A male motorcyclist, 31, suffered life-threatening injuries after he was ejected from his bike on Highway 401 in Oshawa on Tuesday night, Ontario Provincial Police say.

The single-vehicle crash happened on the Highway 401 eastbound off-ramp to Ritson Road. OPP officers were called to the scene at about 7:30 p.m.

The man was airlifted to a trauma centre, where he is being treated, according to Sgt. Kerry Schmidt, spokesperson for the OPP's Highway Safety Division

"Witnesses on scene report seeing this motorcyclist travelling fast, weaving through lanes," Schmidt said in a tweet.

Highway 401 eastbound lanes in the area were closed for a short period of time as officers investigated the crash, he added.

The on and off ramps to and from Ritson Road were still closed at about 10 p.m. as the investigation continued.

The OPP is urging anyone with information or dashboard camera video to call the OPP's Whitby detachment at (905) 668-3388.