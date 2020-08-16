Skip to Main Content
Motorcyclist in life-threatening condition after collision with SUV

A motorcyclist has been rushed to a local trauma centre with life-threatening injuries after a "serious accident" with an SUV Saturday evening, York Regional Police say.

York Regional Police are investigating a "serious" collision between a motorcycle and SUV in Vaughan, Ont. (CBC)

The collision happened around 5:30 p.m.. Saturday on Rutherford Road, west of Highway 400, police said.

Rutherford Road was closed between Weston Road and Highway 400, but has since reopened. 

