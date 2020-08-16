Motorcyclist in life-threatening condition after collision with SUV
A motorcyclist has been rushed to a local trauma centre with life-threatening injuries after a "serious accident" with an SUV Saturday evening, York Regional Police say.
Victim rushed to local trauma centre
A motorcyclist has been rushed to a local trauma centre with life-threatening injuries after "serious accident" with an SUV in Vaughan, Ont., York Regional Police say.
The collision happened around 5:30 p.m.. Saturday on Rutherford Road, west of Highway 400, police said.
Rutherford Road was closed between Weston Road and Highway 400, but has since reopened.
Vaughan - Roadway has been reopened in all directions on Rutherford between Weston and Hy 400. Thank you for your patience. *LD—@YRP