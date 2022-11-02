Skip to Main ContentAccessibility Help
Motorcyclist killed in collision in Scarborough

A male motorcyclist has died following a collision in Scarborough Tuesday evening, Toronto police say.

Crash happened at Markham Road and Eastpark Boulevard around 5:30 p.m.

Police say Toronto paramedics transported the motorcyclist with life-threatening injuries to hospital where he died. (Mark Bochsler/CBC)

Emergency services were called to Markham Road and Eastpark Boulevard around 5:30 p.m.

Police say Toronto paramedics transported the motorcyclist to hospital where he died.

A spokesperson with Toronto police say they are in the process of trying to identify the victim.

Roads in the area have been closed for the investigation.

