Motorcyclist killed in multi-vehicle crash on Highway 427, police looking for white Mercedes

Police are looking for the driver of a white Mercedes Benz following a multi-vehicle crash on Highway 427 in Etobicoke that killed a 26-year-old motorcyclist on Friday night.

Crews were called to the northbound express lanes of Highway 427, just north of Rathburn Road just before 11:30 p.m. for reports of a collision involving a motorcycle and three other passenger vehicles.

When paramedics arrived, they found the male motorcyclist with critical injuries. The Toronto man was rushed to a hospital where he later died.

Police are looking for the driver or passengers of a white, modified Mercedes Benz that was involved in the crash but fled the scene after the incident.

Ontario Provincial Police Sgt. Kerry Schmidt said the driver of the white Mercedes was "possibly racing with the motorcycle or driving aggressively in some manner" and the vehicle would have sustained damage from the collision.

Two other involved vehicles that stayed on scene sustained significant damage but none of the occupants suffered serious injuries. (OPP Highway Safety Division/Twitter)

The other involved vehicles that stayed on scene also sustained significant damage, Schmidt said, but none of the occupants suffered serious injuries and they're not believed to have been involved in any type of racing activity leading up to the crash.

Anyone with information or dashcam video of the incident is asked to contact the Ontario OPP detachment at 416-235-4981.