Motorcyclist, 22, killed in Highway 427 crash

A 22-year-old male motorcyclist is dead following a collision on Highway 427 Monday afternoon, Ontario Provincial Police say.

The crash happened on the highway's southbound lanes, south of Highway 401, just after 3 p.m.

Police say they are working on notifying the victim's next of kin.

The southbound Highway 427 lanes and both the Highway 401 westbound and eastbound ramps to Highway 427 are closed while police investigate.

Roads are expected to be closed until at least 7:30 p.m.