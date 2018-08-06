Skip to Main Content
Motorcyclist, 22, killed in Highway 427 crash

Motorcyclist, 22, killed in Highway 427 crash

A 22-year-old male motorcyclist is dead following a collision on Highway 427 Monday afternoon, Ontario Provincial Police say.

OPP are working to notify next of kin

CBC News ·
The OPP say a 22-year-old motorcyclist is dead after a crash on Highway 427 Monday afternoon. (Kerry Schmidt/Twitter)

A 22-year-old male motorcyclist is dead following a collision on Highway 427 Monday afternoon, Ontario Provincial Police say.

The crash happened on the highway's southbound lanes, south of Highway 401, just after 3 p.m.

Police say they are working on notifying the victim's next of kin. 

The southbound Highway 427 lanes and both the Highway 401 westbound and eastbound ramps to Highway 427 are closed while police investigate. 

Roads are expected to be closed until at least 7:30 p.m.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices
Report Typo or Error|

Popular Now

  1. Find more popular stories

Discover more from CBC

More Stories from us