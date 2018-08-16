Motorcyclist killed after collision with tractor-trailer in Vaughan

A motorcyclist is dead after colliding with a tractor-trailer in Vaughan on Wednesday night.

York Regional Police were called to the crash that occurred on Highway 7 at Vaughan Valley Blvd around 10 p.m.

Police said initial information suggested the motorcyclist may have struck the back of the trailer.

They say no charges are pending at this time.

Police say they are not releasing the victim's identity until next of kin are notified

Roads in the area were closed, but have since re-opened.