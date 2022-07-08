Man rushed to trauma centre with critical injuries after collision

A man has been rushed to a trauma centre with life-threatening injuries after a motorcycle crash.

Toronto Police were called to the scene of the crash at Jane Street and Falstaff Avenue around 5:53 p.m. Just south of the intersection, a car and motorcycle collided.

The impact of the collision caused the rider to be "thrown clear" of the motorcycle, police said.

Police are on scene investigating the collision, while the man has been rushed to a local trauma centre with life-threatening injuries.

The intersection will be closed as police investigate.