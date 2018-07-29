Motorcyclist killed after losing control, flipping his bike in Etobicoke

A motorcyclist is dead after he lost control and flipped his bike in Etobicoke Sunday morning.

The crash happened around 10:30 a.m. at Norseman Street and Islington Avenue, near Kipling Avenue.

The man, believed to be in his 50s, was without vital signs when paramedics arrived. He was found lying on the grass beside the roadway, said Toronto police spokesperson Gary Long. Witnesses had been trying to perform CPR on the rider, Long added.

He was taken to St. Michael's Hospital in life-threatening condition where he later died.

The collision reconstruction unit has taken over the investigation. Officers are canvassing nearby businesses and homes for video surveillance footage to help determine what caused the rider to lose control. At this time, police have deemed it a single-vehicle crash.

Norseman Street is closed in both direction from Islington to Kipling avenues for the investigation. There is no word on when the roadway will reopen.