Motorcyclist seriously injured after collision with 18-wheeler truck in Scarborough
A motorcyclist was seriously injured in a collision with an 18-wheeler truck in Scarborough Sunday evening, Toronto police say.
Ellesmere Road and Warden Avenue intersection closed
Emergency services were called to the area of Ellesmere Road and Warden Avenue around 6:19 p.m.
Paramedics say they transported an adult male to a local trauma centre in serious condition.
The intersection at Ellesmere Road and Warden Avenue is closed for the investigation.
Collision update: the intersection now closed in all direction. Traffic Services en route to investigate. Awaiting an update on injuries.