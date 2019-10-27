Skip to Main Content
Motorcyclist seriously injured after collision with 18-wheeler truck in Scarborough
Toronto

Motorcyclist seriously injured after collision with 18-wheeler truck in Scarborough

A motorcyclist was seriously injured in a collision with an 18-wheeler truck in Scarborough Sunday evening, Toronto police say.

Ellesmere Road and Warden Avenue intersection closed

CBC News ·
Emergency services were called to the area of Ellesmere Road and Warden Avenue around 6:19 p.m. (Charles Contant/Radio-Canada)

A motorcyclist was seriously injured in a collision with an 18-wheeler truck in Scarborough Sunday evening, Toronto police say.

Emergency services were called to the area of Ellesmere Road and Warden Avenue around 6:19 p.m.

Paramedics say they transported an adult male to a local trauma centre in serious condition.

The intersection at Ellesmere Road and Warden Avenue is closed for the investigation.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
Report Typo or Error|