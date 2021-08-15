Motorcyclist in life-threatening condition after collision with truck on DVP

A motorcyclist was hospitalized with life-threatening injuries following a collision on the Don Valley Parkway Sunday afternoon, Toronto police said.

Just after 2:15 p.m. emergency crews were called to Don Valley Parkway North and Prince Edward Viaduct for a collision.

Police said citizens assisted the injured motorcyclist with life-saving efforts before paramedics arrived.

Const. Laura Brabant, spokesperson for Toronto police, said the victim — a man — was later transported to hospital.

Brabant said all lanes on the DVP north are closed as police investigate the collision.