Motorcyclist in life-threatening condition after collision with Toronto police car

A motorcyclist is in life-threatening condition after a collision with a Toronto police vehicle on Friday afternoon, police say.

Const. Laura Brabant said the call came in around 5:35 p.m. on Friday about a collision near College Street and Queen's Park.

Paramedics said they transported a man in his 20s to a trauma centre with serious injuries.

Ontario's police watchdog, the Special Investigations Unit (SIU), has also opened an investigation into the collision. The SIU is a civilian agency that investigates incidents involving the police that lead to deaths, serious injuries, allegations of sexual assault or the discharge of a firearm.

The SIU said the police vehicle was marked and that the officer was not injured.

The agency is urging anyone who has information about the collision to contact the lead investigator at 1-800-787-8529.