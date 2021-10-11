Motorcyclist dead after crash in Brampton

A motorcyclist has died following a two-vehicle crash in Brampton on Monday afternoon.

Peel police attended to a collision at the intersection of Westbrook Avenue and Cottrelle Boulevard at around 6 p.m. The collision involved a motorcycle and a car.

The motorcyclist and the driver of the car were taken to hospital with life-threatening and minor injuries, respectively. Police shortly announced the motorcyclist had died as a result of the injuries.

The intersection has been temporarily closed. Drivers in the area are asked to take alternate routes.

Major Collision Bureau officers are investigating the crash. Witnesses are asked to contact police.