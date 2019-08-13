Motorcyclist, 42, dead after being struck by vehicle in Scarborough

Toronto police are urging witnesses to come forward after a male motorcyclist died following a collision with a vehicle in Scarborough on Tuesday.

The collision occurred in the area of Steeles Avenue East and McCowan Road at about 1:30 p.m.

In a news release on Wednesday, police said the motorcyclist was 42, while the driver of the vehicle that fatally struck him is 39.

Police said the crash occurred when the driver, who was travelling westbound on Steeles, turned left on McCowan to travel southbound and hit the motorcycle, which was eastbound on Steeles and going through the intersection.

The motorcyclist was taken to hospital in life-threatening condition. By 5 p.m., police said he had died of his injuries.

York Region paramedics said they treated two other patients at the scene.

Toronto police's traffic services unit is investigating.

Local residents, businesses, and drivers who may have security or dash camera footage of the area or incident, are urged to call police.



Anyone with information can call police at 416-808-1900, or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477).